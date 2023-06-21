Tea tree oil shampoo for a healthy scalp: effects and application

Healthy Hair Why tea tree oil shampoo should soothe irritated scalp, dandruff and oily hair



Tea tree oil shampoo is designed to counteract scalp irritation

Its homeland is Australia, but its popularity goes far beyond that: the tea tree is a popular plant, from whose leaves an essential oil is extracted that is said to have healing properties. So it was only a matter of time before the cosmetics industry took notice.

Strictly speaking, the essential oil is not only extracted from one tree, but from the leaves of different tea tree species. Because of its antiseptic, antibacterial, and fungicidal (fungus-killing) properties, tea tree oil is used medicinally. But it is also being used more and more frequently in natural cosmetics – for example in shampoos. The active ingredients it contains are intended to relieve scalp irritation and counteract dandruff and greasy hair. Nevertheless, there are also some care instructions to be observed here.

Tea tree oil shampoo: application and effect



Even if the positive properties of tea tree oil are undisputed, you should consider these points before using it for the first time: The essential oils have a drying effect on the scalp, which is why the shampoo is particularly suitable for hair that becomes greasy quickly. Conversely, this also means that you have to use the hair product with caution if you tend to have a dry scalp. In this case, it is advisable to use a tea tree oil shampoo only once every two weeks. This has the advantage that you can counteract the itching without drying out your scalp.

Tea tree oil shampoo is used like any other shampoo. In order for it to take effect, you should massage the product into the scalp with circular movements and let it soak in for a short time – this primarily renders bacteria and fungi harmless, which can sometimes cause scalp irritation. Then rinse the shampoo out again carefully. If you do not have a dry scalp, you can use the natural shampoo regularly. Otherwise, it is recommended to only use tea tree oil as a supplement to the usual shampoo.

Which tea tree oil shampoo do you recommend?



As with conventional shampoos, there is a large selection of different tea tree oil shampoos. The following three brands are among the most well-known products with positive reviews:

Marke

Characteristics

Australian Bodycare

Anti-dandruff shampooAgainst itchy, dry scalpFor scalp care for psoriasis, eczema and neurodermatitis100% vegan

Swiss-O-Pair

Against scalp irritations Promotes blood circulation in the skin Reduces fat secretion and dandruff Without silicones

Urte hug

Soothes irritated scalpAgainst greasy hair99 -100% natural originBottled in plant-based packaging

Another important note: Talk to your doctor or pharmacist in advance if you have sensitive skin or are allergic.

