News that perhaps few knew about the use of company cars, the cars owned by the company and supplied to employees.

One of the majors benefit that a company or an employer can grant to its employees is the use of the so-called company car.

It is, for the uninitiated, of a company-owned car or of the company in which one works, which is made available to the worker. In particular for those who do jobs of representation and therefore is forced to move continuously, or for an employee on the move.

But the company car is not always considered a comfort or a valuable asset by the shift worker. There are several reasons why it is not always a well-liked tool: for example the lack of intention to take responsibility for the management of the vehicle. Or for the mere habit of driving your own personal vehicle.

When the employee can refuse the company car

Ma the company car is it an imposed benefit or can it be rejected by the employee to whom it is assigned? A good question, with specific answers that can apply to anyone.

In the meantime, we need to evaluate the terms of the employment contract signed, which usually also includes annotations on the use and responsibilities of the company car. Usually the employee is placed in front of certain conditions in order to use the leased car made available by the company.

But how and when to refuse. Saying no to the company car is a legitimate action, but only on one condition. That the refusal does not make it impossible to carry out one’s duties as per the contract. In concrete terms, if the job involves the use of a vehicle, the worker can refuse the company car only if he agrees to use his own car.

If the employee in question is unable to offer an alternative to using the company car, he cannot oppose the use of the vehicle made available for work. In this circumstance he could not complete the service. The employer could so legitimately dissolve the contractual relationship which binds them.

So issues of opportunity and commitment, not just strict liability. The company car cannot be refused by those workers who do not offer any alternative to be able to complete their job duties.