Scarf and hat not only as a barrier against the cold these days, but also as protection for our lungs which are more exposed to the risk of respiratory infections in winter. A recent studio conducted by researchers at Massachusetts Eye and Ear and Northeastern University, highlighted how low temperatures cause a significant decrease in extracellular vesicles present in the nose which we can consider as ‘guardians’ ready to neutralize viruses before they have the opportunity to infect cells.