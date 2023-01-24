Sodium bicarbonate, as we well know, is a sodium salt of carbonic acid. Dissolved in water, it gives rise to a mildly basic solution that can be used exactly to block various gastric disorders.

How to take bicarbonate for digestion? Here is the guide

To use the bicarbonate, just pour the water into the glass and add the juice of half a lemon. Add a teaspoon of baking soda, mix well and drink immediately. If your digestive seems too sour, you can also prepare it without lemon juice but be aware that with lemon it is more efficient because this fruit pushes the enzymes of the pancreas and liver which help in supporting the intestinal mucous membranes.

Baking soda can help you in case of bad digestion, but if you want to remove the root problem, follow our advice. Eat to fullness, without amplifying with cheats. Delimit the portions and always remember to take the fibers, the first step in order not to lose intestinal uniformity which with disproportions is almost always jeopardized by bad digestion. After a feast of any kind, repeat the saying faithfully, without further decreasing the caloric intake unlike what has already been indicated, in order not to create a double stress on the body which, after the effort to digest the excesses, would find itself in difficulty due to of fasting.

It can happen to overstep, especially on the occasion of parties or ceremonies, but, as far as imaginable, it should always be done with common sense. Even on such special occasions, portions should be limited and avoid sweets and alcohol which greatly increase the calorie intake. However, if you can’t limit yourself, don’t feel guilty, in fact it will be enough that after a mistake you resume the diet, try to be as active as possible and you will see that the damages will be reasonable. Finally we say that sodium bicarbonate does not have any type of proven therapeutic power.

Surely, however, it works on the symptoms but can even implement some side effects such as: flatulence, stomach cramps, water retention and metabolic alkalosis. If you are observing a hyposodic diet, it would be better to minimize the intake to avoid running into even serious complications such as: heart failure, hypertension and kidney dysfunction. So there are really many ways to use baking soda. Also to digest, above all.