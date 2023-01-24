Home Health How to take bicarbonate for digestion? Here is the guide
Health

How to take bicarbonate for digestion? Here is the guide

by admin
How to take bicarbonate for digestion? Here is the guide

Sodium bicarbonate, as we well know, is a sodium salt of carbonic acid. Dissolved in water, it gives rise to a mildly basic solution that can be used exactly to block various gastric disorders.

How to take bicarbonate for digestion? Here is the guide

To use the bicarbonate, just pour the water into the glass and add the juice of half a lemon. Add a teaspoon of baking soda, mix well and drink immediately. If your digestive seems too sour, you can also prepare it without lemon juice but be aware that with lemon it is more efficient because this fruit pushes the enzymes of the pancreas and liver which help in supporting the intestinal mucous membranes.

Baking soda can help you in case of bad digestion, but if you want to remove the root problem, follow our advice. Eat to fullness, without amplifying with cheats. Delimit the portions and always remember to take the fibers, the first step in order not to lose intestinal uniformity which with disproportions is almost always jeopardized by bad digestion. After a feast of any kind, repeat the saying faithfully, without further decreasing the caloric intake unlike what has already been indicated, in order not to create a double stress on the body which, after the effort to digest the excesses, would find itself in difficulty due to of fasting.

It can happen to overstep, especially on the occasion of parties or ceremonies, but, as far as imaginable, it should always be done with common sense. Even on such special occasions, portions should be limited and avoid sweets and alcohol which greatly increase the calorie intake. However, if you can’t limit yourself, don’t feel guilty, in fact it will be enough that after a mistake you resume the diet, try to be as active as possible and you will see that the damages will be reasonable. Finally we say that sodium bicarbonate does not have any type of proven therapeutic power.

See also  "Battlefield 2042" officially launched on October 22nd with ten additional special forces + "Dangerous Zone" game mode

Surely, however, it works on the symptoms but can even implement some side effects such as: flatulence, stomach cramps, water retention and metabolic alkalosis. If you are observing a hyposodic diet, it would be better to minimize the intake to avoid running into even serious complications such as: heart failure, hypertension and kidney dysfunction. So there are really many ways to use baking soda. Also to digest, above all.

You may also like

Orange with antioxidants, the discovery of a natural...

Medical directors at the Policlinico di Messina “demanded”

Annoying and painful, how to prevent chilblains on...

From family doctors to nurses, here are all...

Covid, 13,000 hospital deaths in China in one...

HIV: Johnson&Johnson trial failed, but all is not...

This natural substance has amazing effects, here’s what...

What happens if you eat a kiwi a...

Eating dark chocolate is good for your health:...

Migraine in women, experts available at Treviglio hospital

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy