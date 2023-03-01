Home Health How to train your pecs for the summer
Health

How to train your pecs for the summer

LAST 3 EXERCISES FOR THE PECORALS

LAST 3 EXERCISES FOR THE PECORALS

After resting, continue on and complete the circuit.

45 DEGREES DUMBLE PRESS
10-12 repetitions (3 minutes)
Sit on the bench and grab two dumbbells, one in each hand, lifting them from the chest to the top and then twisting the wrists. This exercise builds up your pectoral muscles.

30 DEGREE INCLINE BENCH WITH DUMBLE BARS
As long as you can (3 minutes)
Lower the bench 30 degrees. Repeat exercise D, lifting the dumbbells explosively and lowering them slowly. This exercise engages the muscles you use for tennis or surfing.

FLAT BENCH WITH DUMBBELLS
While you can (2 minutes)
Lower the bench until it’s horizontal and push the weights up from your sternum. Repeat 3 times a week for 4 weeks and you will have no problem adding 5cm to your chest girth. Your muscles will also be stronger.

