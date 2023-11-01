How to understand if a website that deals with health topics is reliable? – breaking latest news

by Stefano Parini

It would be better to avoid the «Dr. Google”. However, if you are looking for health information online, there are indications that allow you to understand whether a site can be considered reliable

To find information about my diabetes 2 treated with insulin, I often go online, even if you advise against it. I recently found a site called «iDIAbeLOGANDO»: it provides a lot of useful and clear information. Can I trust it or is it better to avoid “Doctor Google”?

Stefano Parini, internal medicine doctor, AUSL Ferrara, Association of Diabetologists (GO TO THE FORUM) answers

Today, searching for health data is the third most frequent activity on the internet. For “experts”, consulting authoritative databases and reading articles according to Evidence-Based Medicine (EBM) are essential to understand the value of information for the patient, which is not possible for everyone. Here are some suggestions for understanding the reliability of news from the web:

1) identifiability of the doctor who writes, his professional profile, the scientific society on behalf of which he speaks (obviously consistent with the topic covered);

2) date of publication of the text: in the healthcare sector, a few years can make even important studies dated;

3) balance and prudence with which the news is presented, without sensationalism, always clarifying that what is reported will be evaluated by the doctor or specialist to understand if it is right for you;

4) references to institutional bodies such as the Ministry of Health, the Higher Institute of Health, Aifa (Italian Medicines Agency), Ema (European Medicines Agency), Scientific Societies, Patient Associations.

Then be wary of news that:

1) they propose “harmless, simple and natural” solutions, suitable for multiple situations, without side effects;

2) they aim to sell a product;

3) are supported by companies that trade in various capacities in the world of health;

4) express anger towards traditional Western Medicine and propose “alternative” figures as references, thus delegitimizing the work of the doctor and specialist, or fantasizing about possible conspiracy theories.

You must then be rigorous with yourself, avoiding:



1) navigate to confirm our beliefs, fears, preconceptions;

2) risking dangerous diagnoses and therapies, often already complicated for a professional who has dedicated over ten years of university studies, and who is required to keep up to date; let alone for a non-expert!

Your doctor is always the best reference for assessing your health and understanding what to do! In the end, iDIAbeLOGANDO is on the portal of the Association of Diabetologists: it offers reliable, useful and easily understandable information without the presumption of wanting to replace the educational activity of the diabetologist.

