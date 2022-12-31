The Australian flu was among the strongest in recent years, those who had it tell of a debilitated state, with very high fever and vomiting. In addition to drugs that represent the most important method of healing, honey can also effectively contribute to the eradication of this annoying disease.

How honey works against the flu

Honey is a food of natural origin, it contains various vitamins and natural antibiotics such as germicidin and inhibin. Therefore, the bacteriostatic properties that stop cell reproduction, concretely alleviating flu symptoms, are not surprising.

Obviously there is no mention of the possibility of killing bacteria but simply of slowing them down, therefore it is necessary to combine the action of honey with that of medicines. If pharyngitis is in progress, the use of honey relieves throat pain and supports the immune system, representing a valid aid in enduring the acute phase of the disease while waiting for its resolution.

Anti flu honey syrup recipe

Experts recommend having at least 4 or 5 variations of honey at home, the dark ones are more suitable for the winter season as they contain many polyphenols, useful for maintaining the youth of the cells. The best known use of honey is the one dissolved in boiling water with a pinch of lemon, but there are many other recipes that can be customized according to personal taste.

Ours is the one with ginger and lemon, an ideal combination to maximize the anti-flu action and feel better in a faster time. What you need is: a 3 cm ginger root, half a lemon and 100 g of lemon.

Boil some water in a saucepan, adding the lemon root and peel (be careful not to cut off too much of the white area to avoid a bitter taste). Once boiled, filter the water and add the honey with the addition of half a lemon. Put the saucepan back on the heat over medium heat and stir continuously until the consistency has become syrupy. Transfer into a jar and take 3 teaspoons a day until the sore throat has subsided. The glucose contained inside will be useful for the body to introduce the necessary sugars, especially in case of vomiting.

To try: Garlic and honey, the beneficial effects of an all-natural mix