[New Tang Dynasty News, Beijing Time, December 31, 2022]Hong Kong actress Aimee Chan was diagnosed with the virus in the middle of this month, and she needs to stop filming new movies and go into quarantine. Fortunately, she recovered after a short break, and she was the finale guest of the show “Luxury Coffee” hosted by her actor husband Chen Hao.

In the show, Aimee Chen and Hao Chen chatted while drinking coffee, and the couple also showed their affection. From the interaction between the two, it can be seen that Aimee Chen was isolated in another residence alone in order to avoid infecting her family members during her diagnosis. Chen Hao was worried about his wife’s health and the lack of supplies in his wife’s residence, so he personally delivered supplies for food every day.

Chen Hao revealed that he was very nervous at the time and made a plan: if his wife didn’t answer the phone, he would break into the house to save her. It turned out that Aimee Chen suffered from dizziness, because this time she was isolated and lived alone without family to take care of her, so Chen Hao was very worried. Aimee Chen said: “If I didn’t answer the phone, he was afraid that I would faint.”

On the 30th, Aimee Chen shared a short video of herself during quarantine on Instagram (IG). It can be seen from the film that Chen Hao personally delivers food for his wife every day. Every time he puts down the food at the door of Chen Yinwei’s residence, he does not leave immediately. It’s all sweet in my heart. Some netizens jokingly left comments, telling Aimee Chen to “be careful of tooth decay”, because the picture is too sweet, and the couple’s love is beyond the charts. (Click to watch the video)

As a well-known loving couple in the Hong Kong entertainment industry, Aimee Chan and Hao Chan met and fell in love in 2010 because of the collaboration drama “Heart War”. After getting married in 2013, they had 2 sons and 1 daughter. In order to take care of her family with all her strength, Aimee Chan faded out of the entertainment industry and has not filmed for 8 years. Now that her children are growing up, she is starting to come back, playing a couple with Chen Hao in the new drama “Romeo and Zhu Yingtai”.

The couple reunited after 12 years. Aimee Chen put in a lot of effort to study the script and practice martial arts moves hard to make the best preparation for the new drama. I thought everything was going well, but soon after the start of work, the epidemic in Hong Kong became severe again. The two’s 6-year-old daughter Camilla was infected by a servant. The couple were very worried and needed to be quarantined because they became close contacts. The filming of the new drama was suspended for the first time in September. This time it was because of Aimee Chan’s infection.

