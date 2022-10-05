Walking 10,000 steps a day has proven health benefits. Here’s how to reach the goal without making any effort

We all know that moving is good for our physical and mental health, and for this reason we are often recommended to walk at least 10 thousand steps a day.

This is a very widespread recommendation, a guide that has existed for decades and that was probably born in 1965 when a Japanese company created a device called Manpo-kei, whose translation means “10,000 meters of steps”.

Marketing tactics aside, 10 thousand steps a day, which is equivalent to about 8 kilometers, are still good advice, the advantages of which should not be underestimated.

In fact, several studies have shown that walking has positive effects on physical fitness, on blood pressure control, on the prevention of the risk of cardiovascular diseases and also on depression.

As a unit of measurement, ten thousand of anything sounds like a lot. But when it comes to walking, this goal is more achievable than you might think.

Of course, those who are still working in smart working or have little time available must make a little effort, but it is still feasible.

There is no need to take time away from work and schedule long walks to move more. There are some strategies to implement throughout the day that will help you reach the goal of 10 thousand steps a day.

How to walk 10,000 steps a day: 6 tricks

1. Incorporate walking into your commute

If you can, walk to work or walk your children to school.

If you usually take public transport, you can walk to a further stop or get off a few stops earlier and walk to your destination.

The same goes for those who travel by car: park further away will help you reach the goal of 10 thousand steps a day.

2. Break the 10,000 steps into small blocks

The easiest way to walk 10,000 steps is to break it down into small blocks.

Working in the office is easier because, unwittingly, you move more.

Those who work from home should take a 10-15 minute walk before starting your shiftanother one after the lunch break and finally end the working day with another 15 minutes of walking to process all thoughts before moving into downtime.

Breaking down physical activity in this way means not only achieve the required 30-45 minutes of exercise per daybut it will also give you ample opportunities to enjoy the fresh air and all the mental health benefits that come with it.

3. Do all the errands while walking

Let’s say it’s Saturday morning and you have a number of errands to run. Instead of driving between activities, park in a central location and walk to and from each errand. Even better if you manage to complete all the errands on foot from home.

Yes, it will definitely take longer to complete all the chores, but this will add movement to your day, giving you unparalleled health benefits.

4. Move every 45 minutes

We know that our brains work best for short periods of time. This means that you can set a timer every 45 minutes (about four times a day) for take a break from work, get up and move around a bit.

No need to travel miles, just walk around the office, go out into the garden, go up and down the stairs.

Four 15-minute breaks equals one hour of exercise per day. Combining them with the rest of the daily movement you will reach 10 thousand steps in the blink of an eye. Your brain and body will thank you.

5. Enlist a “walking buddy”

Not just having someone to walk with it makes us more responsiblebut it keeps us company as we try to reach those famous 10 thousand steps a day.

Another advantage of walking in company is having share social momentswhich we know has various benefits for us both mentally and physically.

6. Take more trips

We are not saying that you have to become the next Forrest Gump and cross the United States on foot, but you will be surprised at how quickly you reach your daily goal just by doing small changes.

For example, when we unload grocery bags from the car or carry laundry from room to room we are tempted to try to make as few trips as possible, unnaturally stacking as many objects as possible on our arms.

Instead, try taking one more trip than necessary, perhaps taking one shopping bag at a time. Each extra step you take will be crucial to achieving the goal.