Menopause is the time in a woman’s life when the ovaries stop producing eggs and the woman can no longer get pregnant. It usually occurs when women are between the ages of 45 and 55, but it can also happen before or after this age range. Menopause is often referred to as “the change of life” due to its dramatic effects on a woman’s body and lifestyle.

The term “menopause” comes from two Greek words, menos which means “moon” and paus which means “end of monthly cycles”. Menopause is not a disease, but rather a natural process that marks the end of the fertile age and begins a new chapter in a woman’s life. Understanding what menopause means will help us cope with this transition.

How to know if you are in menopause

If you experience some symptoms it is possible that you are entering menopause. Once we see the signs, we can follow the progress of the change by keeping a journal. This can help us stay informed and better understand what is happening to our body. Many women go through some or all of the signs and symptoms as a result of hormonal changes in the body.

These hormonal changes result in a reduction in the production of estrogen and progesterone, which can cause bothersome symptoms. However, not all women experience all the symptoms of menopause. It is possible that you only feel some of the symptoms, or that you feel that you have experienced them at a more extreme level.

What are the most common signs and symptoms?

Hot flashes and night sweats are some of the most common signs, the former being sudden sensations of heat that are felt throughout the body, although most often on the head, neck and upper back. They can also be accompanied by redness and a stinging or tingling sensation.

Night sweats are sudden sweats that occur during sleep or when sitting in an environment that is too hot. Both hot flashes and night sweats are triggered by changes in hormone levels during menopause. These symptoms typically begin one to five years before a woman is actually in menopause.

A drop in libido and a change in sex drive are other common symptoms. It is estimated that around 30% of women experience a loss of sexual desire during menopause. However, these symptoms can also be due to mental disorders, stress, relationship problems, or other physical factors. It is important to discuss any changes in sexual desire with a doctor in order to get a correct diagnosis.

One of the most common signs of menopause is weight gain. Some women notice that they have gained a few pounds, while others gain a lot of weight. If you notice sudden weight gain after years of healthy eating and exercise, it may be due to menopause. It is important to monitor your weight during menopause to make sure you are not gaining too much.