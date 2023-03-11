Huawei

During Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2023, Huawei held a healthcare media round table, themed “Accelerate the digital journey of healthcare, create new value together”. Xia Zun, President of Huawei Global Public Sector, introduced the four scenario-based Huawei Healthcare Solutions He announced the first online presentation for the smart hospital at Huazhong University of Science and Technology Union Shenzhen Hospital, which is now open to customers outside of China for the first time.

Xia Zun said: “The digital transformation of healthcare is entering the deep water zone. New digital technologies such as 5G, F5G, AI, IoT and cloud computing are combined with medical technology to support healthcare innovation and accelerate its development. Huawei will remain humble when it comes to collaborating with customers and partners who have expertise and reinforce our strategic investment to help the healthcare industry accelerate digital transformation.”

All-Optical Medical Imaging Solution for a 3D image view

Huawei’s all-optical medical imaging solution can load thousands of images in seconds. It can reconstruct the image in 3D with a 4K high resolution and offers a fast, stable and intelligent experience.

Digital pathology solution to display more than 1,000 slices in seconds

Based on Huawei OceanStor Pacific distributed storage and lossless compression algorithms, Huawei’s digital pathological solution accelerates the storage and retrieval of pathological data, saving more than 30% of storage space.

Smart Ward solution for intelligent and wireless ward management and services

Using 5G, IoT, and Wi-Fi technologies, Huawei’s Smart Ward solution helps hospitals reduce management costs and improve patient experience through healthcare IoT applications such as IV fluid monitoring, IV fluid prevention, and more infant theft etc.

Smart Hospital ICT infrastructures for systems that are always fast, secure and durable

Huawei’s ICT infrastructure solution with active-active DC and converged campus network will ensure business systems can run smoothly 24/7.

Huawei is committed to bringing digital technologies to every person, household, and organization for a fully connected, intelligent world. Healthcare is one of the key sectors for Huawei’s global public sector business. As of now, Huawei, together with over 2,000 ecosystem partners, serves more than 2,800 hospitals and medical research institutions in over 90 countries and regions worldwide.

