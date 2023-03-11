The Trieste-based company Televita, which designs and manages telematic services in the health sector, relied on Aindo, a startup of the International School for Advanced Studies of Trieste (SISSA) specialized in synthetic data, to launch innovative projects aimed at offering statistical support in the field of diagnosis, treatment and prevention of citizens.

Televita’s goal is to develop a specific data collection, processing and analysis activity in order to provide institutions and companies in the health and pharmaceutical sector with information that allows them to implement innovative services, such as monitoring risk situations, for prevent or promptly resolve emergencies. In this process Aindo, specialized in data exploitation, will be the reference partner. The platform offered by Aindo is centered in particular on synthetic data, a new technological paradigm capable of supporting the research and development of innovative solutions. In fact, synthetic data generation technology allows organizations to build artificial copies of the data sets they have. The information contained in the synthetic data does not correspond to real individuals; their analysis, however, leads to all the most relevant insights for those who conduct research and statistical analysis. Precisely because they are not connected to personal data, synthetic data represent a means of protecting the rights and freedoms of individuals, offering greater protection and guarantees even compared to traditional methods of anonymisation.

In the first phase of the collaboration between Televita and Aindo, the goal is to innovate TeleCare, the Televita sector that deals with remotely helping frail, elderly or lonely people through teleassistance and telemonitoring. Starting from the synthetic data, the objective is to develop a predictive remote assistance service capable of identifying the signs of possible emergency situations, intervening in advance and possibly avoiding risky situations.

“Since its inception, Televita has never ceased to innovate and seek out technologies capable of increasingly improving assistance services. Aware of the role that data has in our society today, we are convinced of the need to use the amount of information we collect to improve the quality and effectiveness of our assistance, as well as that of the public bodies we work for and the numerous stakeholders with whom we collaborate constantly”, declares Michela Flaborea, President and CEO of Televita. “The collaboration with Aindo will allow us not only to make progress in this area but also to experiment more and more, managing to prevent the worsening of pathologies, the onset of illnesses or the occurrence of domestic accidents and other emergencies. A concrete case, on which we will be able to work in the future with Aindo, is to use data to understand what causes falls in the elderly or compromised stability and act on these elements”.

“Our technology reconciles privacy with at the same time the creation of new value: in doing this, Aindo is a partner who democratizes innovation and favors individual control of data. For companies like Televita, this is an opportunity to become a point of reference in the sector”, says Daniele Panfilo, co-founder and CEO of Aindo. “In this project we support Televita in exploring the new opportunities offered by synthetic data. This not only includes providing the best synthetic data generation technology currently available, but also includes other activities such as information structuring. With our solutions, we are committed to removing all barriers that prevent the use of data, allowing Televita and the entire health sector to offer new tools to support patient health.”