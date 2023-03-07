8000 calories a day for Wolverine! Hollywood star Hugh Jackman is preparing intensively for his Wolverine comeback in “Deadpool 3”.

“Build mass,” Jackman writes about the photo post. He thanks his personal chef, Mario, for helping him “stay healthy and eat right while I… again. wolverine Become.”

Hugh Jackman (54) becomes Wolverine again. He posted pictures on Twitter showing his daily diet to get enough calories for his workout. In “Deadpool 3” the Australian embodies the muscular superhero again after a long break.

Hugh Jackman has to eat 8,000 calories a day to become Wolverine again

The pictures show several plastic bowls full of pre-portioned meals. There is rice, beans and lots of meat and fish. The bowls are accurately labeled, including the number of calories in each. So there is black bass with rice and herb sauce, 2000 calories. There are also about two chicken burgers at 1000 calories each.

Adding it all up, Jackman eats 8,000 calories a day. In doing so, he surpasses his plan, which he revealed in an interview on the “Late Show” with Stephen Colbert (58) in January. At that time there was still talk of a daily target of 6000 calories. At the time of the interview, the star was still at 4500 to 5000 energy units.

But now Jackman is upping the dose, because the shooting of “Deadpool 3” is getting closer. From the end of May, the actor will be in front of the camera alongside Ryan Reynolds (46). The film, which marks Wolverine’s entry into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, is slated to hit theaters in late 2024.

In 2017, Hugh Jackman last played the fighter named after the predator of the same name, aptly translated as Wolverine, in the superhero swan song Logan.

This article was written by (smi/spot)