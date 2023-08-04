Human genetic variant in DNA controls HIV: new discovery

Home

This incredible discovery offers new hope for the development of innovative HIV therapies.

A new scientific discovery could radically change the landscape of the fight against HIV. A group of researchers has identified a genetic variant in human DNA, which appears to contain the spread and replication of the virus. This incredible discovery offers new hope for the development of innovative HIV therapies.

The discovery was made after an extensive survey involving nearly 4,000 individuals of African origin, carriers of the HIV-1 virus, the most common worldwide. The genetic variant has been identified in a specific region of chromosome 1, containing the CHD1L gene. This gene is known for its involvement in DNA repair mechanisms, producing a protein that facilitates the correct unfolding of the damaged double helix, thus aiding in cellular maintenance.

What surprised the researchers is the link between this genetic variant and a significant reduction in viral load. People with this variant seem to show a lower amount of virus in their body, a slower progression of the disease and a lower risk of transmission of the infection. These findings pave the way for new treatment options for people living with HIV.

Understanding how the CHD1L genetic variant affects viral load is one of the key challenges. The researchers attempted to gain further insights by turning off the CHD1L gene in immune cells. Surprisingly, this deactivation increased viral replication in macrophages, but not in T cells, usually involved in virus replication.

These pioneering results suggest that the CHD1L gene variant may have an important role in regulating viral replication, opening new avenues for the development of targeted therapies. Researchers are now busy fully understanding CHD1L’s mechanism of action and exploring how to leverage this discovery to develop more effective HIV treatments and preventative strategies.

This research offers tangible hope for the future of the fight against HIV. Innovative therapies based on this discovery could lead to better disease management, reduce transmission and improve the quality of life of those affected. However, the path to practical therapies will require further study and trials to ensure the safety and efficacy of any treatments based on this groundbreaking genetic discovery. The scientific and medical community therefore remains committed to making full use of this opportunity and to combating HIV in an ever more incisive and effective way.

