Deep AI You: A Groundbreaking Dance Drama Exploring the Emotional Interaction Between Humans and Artificial Intelligence

The First Domestic Artificial Intelligence-Theme Dance Drama “Deep AI You” to be Staged at the National Center for the Performing Arts

Directed by the renowned choreographer Tong Ruirui, the first domestic artificial intelligence-themed dance drama “Deep AI You” will be held at the National Center for the Performing Arts in Beijing. The three-day performance will start on August 25, providing a platform for exploring the emotional interaction between humans and artificial intelligence.

The dance drama features the talented young dancers Qin Xi and Li Yiran, alongside top domestic dancers such as Luo Jiacheng and Feng Shiyang. The dance team is from the Opera and Dance Theater of Jiangsu Performing Arts Group, a well-known domestic troupe.

“Deep AI You” is a contemporary dance drama that discusses the relationship between humans and artificial intelligence from the perspective of a new future “ecology.” It is a collaboration between the Propaganda Department of the Shenzhen Municipal Committee of the Communist Party of China, the Shenzhen Municipal Bureau of Culture, Radio, Television, Tourism and Sports, and various other organizations.

This groundbreaking dance drama is produced by Beijing Poly Performance Co., Ltd., Jiangsu Performing Arts Group Co., Ltd., and the Shenzhen Municipal Federation of Literary and Art Circles. It is a brand new attempt in the field of Chinese dance drama with a unique breakthrough.

The creative team behind “Deep AI You” includes Tong Ruirui as the director, who has previously created many classic works such as “Crested Ibis” and “Deep Memory.” The dance drama also features a group of top talents in the industry, such as He Tao, who won the Wenhua Award and the Gold Award of the Lotus Cup, and Li Hongjun, who participated in the creation of “Peacock” and “Flower World.” Guo Sida, a famous composer who composed music for the 2008 Beijing Olympic Games, serves as the music director, while Yang Donglin, chief costume designer of the Dance Theater, is in charge of costume design.

“Deep AI You” combines technology and art to create a futuristic experience. It utilizes technological elements such as robots, naked-eye 3D, and high-tech screens to transform and develop the language of dance. The focus of the dance drama is on the companionship between humans and AI, telling the story of a protagonist who grows up with an AI companion that gradually develops human emotions.

Director Tong Ruirui expressed that the original intention of “Deep AI You” is to explore unknown areas and tap into the potential of the body to bring forth infinite art within limited life. Through dance, the dance drama concretizes abstract concepts such as the relationship between humans and artificial intelligence, transforming the essence of art into audio-visual language and stimulating unlimited imagination.

As the first artificial intelligence-themed work in China, “Deep AI You” incorporates cutting-edge editing techniques and integrates modern technology, digital technology, and virtual reality technology to create a three-dimensional theater stage and enhance the audience’s visual experience. The dance drama aims to bridge the gap between humans and AI, giving warmth and emotion to the cold technological advancements.

The synopsis of “Deep AI You” follows the story of Xiaohai, a young girl who experiences loneliness after witnessing her mother’s death. She finds solace in an AI company, where she grows up alongside an AI companion that gradually develops emotions. However, as the boundary between programming and true feelings becomes blurred, Xiaohai’s father struggles with the dilemma of whether to keep the AI companion. Ultimately, the AI companion makes the heartbreaking decision to leave, realizing its own “aging” and leaving behind memories of Xiaohai.

“Deep AI You” is a dance drama that embraces the future and presents AI as an equal partner to humans. Through the lens of art, it offers a glimpse into a new era of human-AI interaction, reflecting a simple wish and hope for a better future.

(Wang Chunxiao)

