He 10% refund for purchases in butcher shops began to apply from March 1 and it will be valid until the end of the year, as part of the Fair Meat Prices program launched by the national government.

news news–summary news–55-81″>



The measure also includes a deferral for 90 days in the payment of tax obligations to butcher shops register to participate in the program.

The benefit consists of a 10% refund of the amount of the operation carried out in establishments dedicated to the commercialization of bovine meat, with a return cap of up to $2,000 per month.

The Federal Administration of Public Revenues (AFIP) regulated this measure through general resolution 5330/2023 for final consumers who carry out purchases in butcher shops with a debit, prepaid or similar card associated with accounts opened in financial or fintech entities.

it is valid for transactions made through payment terminalsas well as also through QR codes.

Las Financial entities must credit the sum in the accounts of final consumers four days after the transaction is completed.and the detail must appear in the clients’ physical or electronic account summary, for which the agency created a new Registry of Butcher Shops.

What are the butcher shops that have the discount?

All butcher shops that register in the scheme are part of the 10% refund system to your buyers. In addition, businesses that have the category of registered responsible or are monotributistas with up to three employees declared will be automatically incorporated into the reimbursement regimespecified the AFIP.

Ethe rest of taxpayers you will need to register through the Registry System of the agency’s website, in accordance with the regulations.

There they must select the Special Registries option, then Characteristics and Special Registries, and select the description Retail Butchers – Reimbursement Regime.

At the same time and as part of the comprehensive program to promote the production and consumption of beef announced in mid-February by the Government, the standard grants businesses registered in the regime three months of grace for the payment of VAT or the tax component of the monotributo in the cases in which they adhere to the simplified regime.

Consumers, for their part, can access the list of businesses registered on the AFIP website, as well as that of financial and fintech entities that are incorporated into the reimbursement regime.

Telam Agency



