Stefan Kurt: The double life of the actor

Stefan Kurt: The double life of the actor

An this morning, the third “Fledermaus” act is running through at the Komische Oper. There is a hangover in prison – it’s not just champagne that’s to blame. Director Stefan Huber calmly follows his script and controls the intentional chaos, choreographer Danny Costello balances the swirl of movement with the parallel video from earlier performances. And Stefan Kurt, in hideous sweatpants and caretaker’s overalls, fights his way through his jokes in what is implied to be Bärndütsch.

