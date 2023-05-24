Husband died at 34, pregnant widow in financial distress: Here’s how you can help

A tragic stroke of fate in Elmshorn near Hamburg: Vienna’s son will grow up without a father. Because the 34-year-old Jan died suddenly. The young widow faces a financial disaster and asks for help.

The time had come: Jan and his girlfriend Vienna from Elmshorn were expecting their first child. Vienna is five months pregnant – the boy should make the family happiness perfect. The couple had bought a small house a year and a half ago, renovated it extensively and invested all their money and time.

“Every centimeter on the floor was laid by Jan, every brick exposed,” says Sebastian Sternberg, Vienna’s cousin, in an interview with MOPO. Jan – trained painter and varnisher – and Vienna have created a retreat for their small family. But everything was to be different.

Vienna finds man lifeless on the couch – on the day she finds out the sex of the child

It’s May 9th. Vienna learned the sex of the child that Tuesday – a boy will be born soon. In the evening she came home, wanted to break the news to Jan – and found her partner lifeless on the couch. Desperate, she began attempts at resuscitation, but were unsuccessful. Jan had died of natural causes, as it turned out later. At only 34 years old.

“I don’t know anyone else who was so self-sacrificing,” says Sebastian Sternberg. The family had spent the Easter days together on a campsite – together they had a nice, relaxed time. “Jan was happy,” says Sternberg.

Young widow faces financial disaster and asks for help

Amidst all the emotional pain, Vienna is at risk of losing her home. She is currently unable to work and after the birth of the child she will take parental leave. To make matters worse, Jan and Vienna were not married. Tragically, a wedding was always discussed, but Corona threw a spanner in the works.

“As a family, we can’t manage to absorb it financially,” says Sternberg. He therefore started a GoFundMe campaign to collect donations.

It is Vienna’s greatest wish to be able to stay in the newly renovated house. “Together with the son, the house is Jan’s legacy,” says Sebastian Sternberg. “It’s a place full of memories, of happy moments and of the endless love between Jan and Vivi,” says the campaign description.

“Every amount counts”: Here’s how you can help

The fundraising goal is 75,000 euros. So far, more than 18,000 euros have been raised. Vienna’s family writes: “Every amount counts and can help achieve our goal as she goes through this difficult time. We are deeply grateful to anyone who is willing to support us in this matter and bring a brighter future to the young family.”

Vienna is doing very badly, says Sternberg. The ground was torn from under her feet. She is currently in the house – her family is always with her. For the first three days after Jan’s death, she could only say “Why?”. No one will ever be able to answer that question for her.

If you would like to support Vienna and her family, you can donate here.