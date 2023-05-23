Hydration: how much water should you drink?

L’water it is an essential nutrient for our body. It is involved in almost all the activities of the human body, has thermoregulatory capacities, eliminates metabolic waste and is involved in numerous physiological processes and biochemical reactions in our organism.

Water represents about 60% of body weight for male subjects and a slightly lower percentage (50-55%) for female subjects. It is consumed continuously, so it must be replenished from the outside.

The main mechanism by which the body maintains water balance is that of thirst, together with the reabsorption of water by the kidneys. L’European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) has ascertained that there is a relationship between proper hydration and the maintenance of normal physiological and cognitive functions. A loss of body water greater than 1% not compensated within 24 hours already leads to a decompensation of cognitive and physiological functions.

Dehydration and consequences

An average adult loses water through several mechanisms, namely through the sweatingthe breathingthe urinethe I did.

As regards the loss of water due to breathing and sweating, which helps our body to maintain body temperature, it depends on the increase in ambient temperature, the level of physical activity and the increase in body temperature.

When the losses are substantial and the water is not integrated, we are faced with dehydrationwhich can become more and more serious.

Symptoms

Il first symptom of dehydration is the dryness of the oral cavity, caused by a reduced flow of saliva (xerostomia); subsequently the skin and mucous membranes experience dryness, accompanied by headaches, a sense of fatigue, muscle cramps, loss of appetite.

If the state of dehydration persists and becomes even more serious, this can cause nausea and vomiting, dizziness, tachycardia, but also a decrease in cognitive abilities such as difficulty in concentrating and maintaining attention, up to fainting and the risk of entering a coma.

Consequences

A lasting state of dehydration, in addition to compromising both physical and mental abilities, increases the risk of developing colon cancer, bladder and kidneys. It also increases the risk of kidney stones and mitral valve prolapse.

How much water to drink for proper hydration?

We can integrate water into our body through drinks (excluding alcohol) and the foods. The color of urine it is indicative of our state of hydration. If the color is not clear and clear enough, it is advisable to integrate more water and drink more often.

Figure 1 – The color of urine is indicative of our state of hydration. [Fonte: https://lingkaran.id/]

L’EFSA has drawn up reference values ​​regarding the amount of water to be taken on the basis of age and gender. Obviously, the values ​​are purely indicative and may vary according to the climatic conditions in which you are located, your state of health and if you are carrying out intense physical activity. For women the reference value is 2 L of water per day, for men 2.5 L, while young people aged 9 to 13 are advised to drink 2100 mL of water per day for boys and 1900 mL for girls . Hydration is essential for maintaining a good state of health, which is why it should be particularly careful.

Sources

Image credits