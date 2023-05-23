Bing announced that it will become a built-in search engine AI plug-in platform for ChatGPT and will be fully “interconnected”_Oriental Fortune Network

On Tuesday, local time in the United States, Bing releasedannouncementAnnouncing three important updates:Bing will become ChatGPT’s built-in search engine, build a unified AI plug-in platform with OpenAI, and expand Bing ChatrobotexistMicrosoftExtensive application in the copilots product line.

As the most obvious update,MicrosoftYusuf Mehdi, vice president of the enterprise and chief marketing officer of the consumer field, announced that Bing will serve as the default built-in search engine of ChatGPT to help users retrieve real-time messages in the form of chat. Mehdi revealed,The Bing search feature is rolling out to ChatGPT Plus users starting today and will be available to free users soon.

Since mid-May, OpenAI has opened the web search and plug-in functions to all Plus users, which has greatly expanded the capabilities of ChatGPT compared to plug-ins in various fields. The web search function can only be said to make up for the shortcomings of the model that does not understand the real world, but it is hard to say. For example, when the U.S. stock market opened on Tuesday (May 23) and asked “the trend of the three major indexes after the market opened”, although the machine correctly responded to the opening point, it did not correctly understand the difference between “real-time price” and “closing price”.

Super AI plug-in platform was born

Microsoftand OpenAI also announced on Tuesday that they will open up the AI ​​plug-in platforms of the two companies.this meansDevelopers only need to use one platform to develop and submit plug-ins, which can be used for ChatGPT, Bing, Dynamics 365 Copilot, Microsoft 365 Copilot, and Windows Copilot at the same time。

While joining ChatGPT, Bing is becoming more and more like ChatGPT. Bing also announced on Tuesday that, following Wolfram and OpenTable, multiple plug-ins such as Expedia, TripAdvisor, and Instacart have officially landed on the Bing search engine. In Tuesday’s demonstration, Bing used a plugin from U.S. grocery ordering platform Instacart to generate a shopping cart for ingredients directly after searching for a recipe.

Next, a number of AI plug-ins will also be launched on Bing one after another. In the official “partner list”, there are many listed companies such as Shopify, Spotify, Adobe, and financial data providers.Thomson ReutersAlso appeared in “Microsoft AI Moments”.

Bing also announced at the end that with the release of Windows Copilot, the role of “Bing that can chat” and the powerful AI plug-in system in the Windows ecosystem will become more important. In addition, Bing’s plug-in platform will also be integrated in the Microsoft Edge platform.

