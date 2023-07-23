Home » Hyperhidrosis, a new therapy for those who sweat too much
Hyperhidrosis, a new therapy for those who sweat too much

Hyperhidrosis, a new therapy for those who sweat too much

Sweat a lot, actually too much. And the heat, of course, makes matters worse. In Italy, some 1.8 million people suffer from abnormal sweating compared to the amount needed to regulate body temperature. And for at least 600,000 of them the situation is so out of control that it has an impact on social and working life. Hyperhidrosis is to blame, an overactive functioning of the sweat regulation system that causes excessive production all over the body, especially in the armpits, hands, feet and head, where there are more sweat glands.

