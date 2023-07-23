Home » Bad weather: yellow alert in six northern regions – News
Bad weather: yellow alert in six northern regions

Bad weather: yellow alert in six northern regions

Starting tomorrow, an Atlantic perturbation will again affect the northern regions, starting from the western Alpine sectors, and then extending to the eastern ones and to the flat areas, with scattered but very intense thunderstorms. This is indicated by a weather warning from the Civil Protection, which forecasts locally intense and persistent thunderstorms from tomorrow morning on the Aosta Valley, Piedmont and Lombardy, extending to Trentino Alto Adige, Veneto and Friuli Venezia Giulia from the afternoon. The phenomena will be accompanied by frequent electrical activity, hailstorms and strong gusts of wind.


Assessed for tomorrow yellow weather-hydro alert in Friuli Venezia Giulia, Trentino Alto Adige, Valle d’Aosta and Veneto, as well as in part of Lombardy and Piedmont.

