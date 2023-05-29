Hypertension: fruit is an ally in prevention

To prevent high blood pressure, it is important to include fruit in your diet, as it has been shown to be more effective than vegetables.

A new study has confirmed that a diet rich in plant foods, in particular fruitplays a protective role againsthypertension. Hypertension is a widespread disorder that represents one of the main risk factors for cardiovascular disease. It is also known as the “silent killer” as it can damage the body over the years without showing any noticeable symptoms.

Fortunately, lifestyle habits can play a big part in prevention and in the control of hypertension, either alone or in combination with drug therapy. These habits include not smoking, regular exercise, and adequate rest. Nutrition also plays a fundamental role, starting with weight control. In fact, the majority of obese people also suffer from hypertension, and it is believed that excess weight is responsible for 75% of cases of high blood pressure, often aggravated by genetic factors.

Within a healthy diet inspired by the principles of Mediterranean diet, there are some known recommendations regarding two minerals: sodium, to be limited, and potassium, to be increased since it plays an antagonistic role. Since plant foods represent the main source of potassium and other substances beneficial for regulating blood pressure, it is important to highlight a study recently published in the European Journal of Nutrition which examined the relationship between diet and hypertension. The research confirmed that fruit and vegetable consumption is associated with a reduced risk of developing hypertension, and the authors’ goal was to identify which specific types of fruit and vegetables might be particularly effective.

The study, based on a systematic review with meta-analysis, analyzed the results of 18 studies involving over 450,000 people. It has been confirmed that even a consumption of just 200 grams of fruit and vegetables per day has a significant but modest effect in reducing the risk of hypertension, with an average decrease of about 10%.

Going into more detail, it has been shown that a consumption of fruit and vegetables up to a maximum of 800 grams per day can reduce the risk of hypertension. In addition, fruit consumption alone, with a maximum amount studied of 550 grams per day, was found to offer significant protection against hypertension. Fruit contains not only potassium and magnesium, both of which are useful for blood pressure control, but also several antioxidant compounds and fiber, which explains the overall beneficial effect.

Among the different types of fruits and vegetables, they have been identified bodiespere, blueberries, raisins or grapes, avocados, broccoli, carrots and lettuce as foods associated with a reduced risk of high blood pressure. Conversely, melons, Brussels sprouts, other cruciferous vegetables, and potatoes in general, especially french fries, have been associated with increased risk. It’s not yet clear why these healthy veggies have been linked to an increased risk, but more research is needed.



