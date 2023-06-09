Hyperthyroidism, a pathology with a strong impact on our body: causes, diagnosis and treatment

If you’ve recently noticed some strange sensations, such as excessive sweating, increased heart rate, and difficulty falling asleep at night, you could be suffering from hyperthyroidism.

It is a condition in which the thyroid gland produces an excess of thyroid hormone, which can greatly affect the normal functioning of the human body.

In this article, we will provide you with a detailed overview of the symptoms, causes and possible treatment options of hyperthyroidism.

Symptoms of thyroid disorders

The effects of hyperthyroidism on the body can vary from person to person.

Common symptoms can include:

an increase in heart rate and blood pressure,

excessive sweating,

tiredness,

irritability,

excessive weight loss,

headache and difficulty falling asleep.

In some cases, however, the symptoms may not be as obvious. For example, a person with hyperthyroidism could only have difficulty concentrating or feel weak in the legs.

Causes of Hyperthyroidism

Hyperthyroidism can be caused by several triggers. One of the main causes is Graves’ disease, a autoimmune disorder in which the immune system attacks the thyroid glandcausing excessive thyroid hormone production.

Other causes include thyroid nodulesin which a part of the gland produces an excess of the hormone, e thyroid tumorsin which thyroid cells become abnormal and grow uncontrollably.

Hyperthyroidism treatments

Treatment of hyperthyroidism depends on the underlying causes of the condition. In some cases, symptoms may improve without treatment. If the cause of hyperthyroidism is the Graves’ diseaseyour doctor can prescribe anti-thyroid drugs to slow down the production of thyroid hormone. Also, your doctor might suggest treatment with radioactive therapy o to surgical removal of the thyroid gland.

If the cause of hyperthyroidism is a thyroid nodule or tumor, surgical removal of the thyroid gland may be necessary. In some cases, your doctor may also prescribe beta-blockers to relieve some of the symptoms, such as feeling palpitations and dizziness.

Prevention of thyroid problems

There are no specific preventative measures for hyperthyroidism. However, it is important to search medical care promptly if you suspect you have thyroid dysfunction.

Also, one balanced dietadjust it physical activity and the stress control they can help maintain good thyroid health.

In conclusion, hyperthyroidism is a medical condition that can significantly affect the life quality of a person. However, with prompt diagnosis and proper treatment, it is often possible to effectively manage the symptoms of hyperthyroidism. If you notice any suspicious symptoms, don’t hesitate to see your doctor for a thorough evaluation and a personalized treatment plan.