I already had rubella as a child and was also vaccinated shortly after. Do I have to get the vaccine again in anticipation of a pregnancy?

Dear Reader,

having contracted the rubella and once the rubeola vaccination has been carried out, she should be protected by both natural and post-vaccinal specific antibodies against this disease. For further confirmation of his immunity, he could carry out a test for the research of these antibodies in the serum: the rubeo test. Best wishes for the next pregnancy.

Vaccinations in adults

Send your questions to [email protected]

* Maurizio Silvestri is Head of the Health Protection Service for women, couples, families, motherhood and young people, Consultorio District of Spoleto, Administrative Secretary of the Association of Italian Hospital Obstetricians, Gynecologists – AOGOI

