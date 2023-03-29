The proDente initiative is offering free books on healthy teeth for International Children’s Book Day.

This is the motto of this year’s International Children’s Book Day on April 2nd. The day of action wants to convey the joy of reading and draws attention to the fact that all children should have access to books. The children’s book “Zahnbande” by the proDente initiative takes up this aspect. The story about healthy teeth is deliberately designed without text, similar to a hidden object book. So every child can understand the story and let their imagination run wild.

“We want to reach all children with our stories about healthy teeth,” explains Dirk Kropp, Managing Director of the proDente eV initiative. “Because healthy teeth from the very beginning are extremely important for the development of babies and children. They help to learn to speak and to eat healthily.” With its free children’s books, the proDente initiative is particularly aimed at children of kindergarten and primary school age.

“Caries-free milk teeth are also a good basis for healthy teeth for a lifetime. Because the risk of caries is then also lower in the permanent teeth,” explains Dr. Romy Ermler, chairwoman of the proDente eV initiative and vice president of the German Dental Association (BZÄK). “Regular visits to the dental practice can also check dental health and prevent diseases or undesirable developments.”

Children’s book “Zahnbande” – that’s what it’s all about

The story in the book revolves around a wild gang and does not require any text at all: living characters accompany two siblings throughout the day. They help to wake up, romp through the bathroom together, rummage through the supermarket and throw a big party. Two cute monsters pay special attention to brushing their teeth. There is a waterproof strip at the end of the book. This strip shows the correct process of brushing your teeth in a simple manner. The little readers can put it in the toothbrush cup or stick it on the bathroom mirror.

Look inside the book:

Children’s books – order free of charge from proDente

The proDente initiative makes the books available free of charge. Patients can order one copy, dentists and dental technicians who are members of a VDZI guild can order 50 copies. This also applies to dental services, schools and kindergartens. Orders under the telephone number 01805/552255 or directly by e-mail to [email protected], alternatively by fax to 0221/170 99 742.

In line with this, proDente presents under www.zahnbande.de little stories, films, games, animations and coloring pictures about healthy teeth and all members of the dental gang for children of kindergarten and primary school age.

