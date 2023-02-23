Pesaro, 23 February 2023 The mothers of the victim and the killer speak to the media after the tragedy of Pesaro.

Michael Alessandrini30, was stopped yesterday in Romania as the alleged killer of the businessman Pier Paolo Panzieri27 years old.

The first, Laura Panzieri, she says: “He killed it at the beginning of my life, Pier was happy, he had many friends, he had the world ahead of him. It’s not right, why, why did it happen.” Brother Gianmarco: “I want to see that coward in the face and ask him what he did”.

The mother of Michael Alessandrini, Silvia DiLenashe says: “I’m ashamed of him and I’m torn about whether I’ll ever want to see him again. He has to pay all the way for what he did. They told me at the age of one and a half that she suffered from cognitive deficits. But we of the family are not to blame. If I could die in Pierpaolo’s place I would. He was the only friend who tried to help him ”.

Michael’s father: “He had to be treated, but he never wanted to. He was violent in words but not in behavior, at least until now.”

On the investigation front, the Pesaro judiciary has requested extradition di Alessandrini, who is currently being held in a security cell in Timisoara. They have been found a knife and the victim’s cell phone. She also had bloody clothes. He was headed to Ukraine, probably with the idea of ​​going to fight to better hide. It was blocked an hour by car or train from the Ukrainian border. Once past it, it would have been nowhere to be found with the war going on. His leak therefore it appears more and more planned.