The Danish parliament has approved the abolition of a public holiday in the spring to finance increased military spending. The BBC reports it underlining that the decision passed with 95 votes in favor and 68 against to eliminate the Day of Great Prayer, a religious holiday observed since the seventeenth century. The cancellation will provide an additional three billion kroner (about 355 million euros) to be used for the defense budget, the government said. the decision was contested by the opposition, trade unions and clerics. Earlier this month, some 50,000 protesters had gathered outside the parliament in Copenhagen to protest the plan.(Ansa)

CHI PAGA I BRING

the association does not receives and is against public funding (also 5 per thousand)

Its economic strength are inscriptions and contributions donated by those who deem it useful

DONATE NOW