by admin
Jose Penuela

March 1, 2023 – 5:00 AM

authoritarian populisms

The ex-president ivan duke rated as pleasant “meeting in London with a great friend, the former president of Mexico, Felipe Calderón, with whom we talked about climate action, social policy and the defense of democracy in Latin America against authoritarian populism”.

indefensible persistence

The former Minister of Health, Fernando Ruizpointed out that “It doesn’t matter if the ministers’ letter has been discussed in the government for days or weeks. What is indefensible is that even so they have maintained this unfeasible and harmful reform for Colombians. The rest are the usual stories and the plot fallacy as a way to justify it “.

Support to Vergara

Although the Government indicated that there was no political calculation in the ministerial shake-up, the Historical Pact hastened to congratulate the new head of Education, Aurora Vergara. For example, accompanied by a photo of several left-wing congressmen and the new minister, the president of the Chamber, David Racerohe expressed “All our support. We must increase the coverage goals in higher education, recover public universities, improve quality in basic and secondary, respond to commitments with students!

Sorry for Ariza

And speaking of the change of ministers, the former parliamentarian and former vice-presidential formula of Petro in 2018, Angela Maria Robledowarned that “With the departure of Patricia Ariza from the Ministry of Culture, culture, art, and peace lose, and the cultural outbreak for peace that she promoted so much vanishes. The Petro government also loses. Thank you teacher for your greatness and your love for Colombia.

with the departure of @PatriciaArizaF of the @mincultura loses culture, art, peace and the cultural explosion for peace that so much impulse vanishes. The government of @petrogustavo .
Thank you teacher for your greatness and your love for Colombia

no to populism

The candidate for mayor of Medellín, Gilberto Tobonpointed out that “This is Colombia: – It will have the highest unemployment in the region in 2023; – The highest inflation since 1999; – 15% of its population in extreme poverty. In the regional elections, let’s bet on honesty to leave behind the populism and corruption that govern many cities”.

