More than doubled, in Emilia-Romagna, the resources allocated to the second phase of the piano voucher for the ultra-broadband connectivity of small and medium enterprises: ai 13.5 million originally intended for the region, another 16 are added. Not only that, because the measure, which was supposed to end by December 2022, was extended until 31 December 2023, until the allocated resources are exhausted. More contributions available and more time to use them, therefore more companies that will be able to benefit from them.

Strategy for ultra-broadband

The plan is part of the Italian strategy for the ultra-long bandwhich was listed as a priority in Pnrrand the interventions are financed by the State through the development and cohesion fund 2014-2020for a total amount of 589 million euros.

Following the great demand and the depletion of vouchers in some regions, a reshaping of the resources available at national level was carried out, which assigns theEmilia-Romagna over 16 million more compared to nearly 13.5 originally intended. For a total that exceeds 29 million euros. At the beginning of March he had been in the region 80% of the allocated funds have already been used originally, for an amount exceeding 12 and a half million euros between activated and booked vouchers; after the remodulation of the available sums, the amount still available exceeds 17 million.

The contribution can be accessed not only by micro, small and medium-sized enterprises, but also by natural persons with a VAT number who exercise, independently or in associated form, an intellectual profession or one of the unorganized professions. The contribution varies according to the type of connectivity installed and the improvement of the one already present in the headquarters, and ranges from a minimum of 300 up to 2,500 euros (including installation costs if incurred by the beneficiary).

The journey continues

“After an initial phase in which we privileged the mountains and internal areas – comments the councilor on the Digital Agenda – Paola Salomoni– the path that favors the connectivity of small and medium-sized enterprises in our region and our professionals continues. The doubling of resources and the one-year extension represent a great opportunity for our companies to be more competitive on the market and encourage local development, which they will certainly be able to fully exploit”.

How to request the voucher

The beneficiaries can request the voucher from any of the accredited telecommunications operators, until the allocated resources are exhausted, using the usual sales channels. The measure provides for the recognition of a contribution, in the form of a discount, on the sale price of ultra-broadband internet connection fees. Only one voucher can be issued to each beneficiary, even for companies that have multiple offices. The implementation of the intervention is entrusted to Infratel Italia SpA., under the supervision of the Directorate General for Electronic Communications, Radio Broadcasting and Postal Services of the Ministry.

> The site dedicated to vouchers