The Emergency-Urgency and First Aid system is collapsing, the complaint does not come from the patients but from the doctors themselves and in Tuscany alone there are almost 300 who have signed an open letter asking for a regional table.

There is unrest in the emergency rooms of Tuscany, where hundreds of doctors have turned to the heads of health and the Region, the Ministry of Health and the President of the Council of Ministers with an “ultimatum” letter which reads “we are all destined to abandon, and then we might as well do it together, resigning en masse”. The same doctors denounce a worsening of the services provided caused by the crowded conditions of the emergency room due to various shortages including the number of beds.

The president of the Medical Association of Florence, Pietro Dattolo commented “The open letter from hundreds of doctors in the Tuscan emergency rooms is yet another cry of pain that comes from those who jump through hoops every day to ensure a quality service to citizens. There’s no more time, we’ve been saying it for months. It is necessary to finance health services properly and to overcome the hiring ceiling”.

This time it is not a question of reports and letters from patients or from family members forced to spend hours waiting to be visited, to carry out a diagnostic analysis or to be admitted to the ward after a night spent in the anteroom. This time it is the doctors who protest and they themselves admit a worsening of the service rendered to the community.

But the case is national

Today the Anaao Assomed Emergency-Urgency Commission requested a permanent working table at the Ministry of Health and in each Region on the emergency-urgency system to seek shared solutions that “avoid the definitive collapse of the system”.

“For years, Anaao Assomed has been denouncing all kinds of anomalies and violations to the detriment of health protection, the rights of doctors and health managers in the world of Emergency-Urgency and Emergency Departments, against which the doctors themselves react with a growing increase of abandonment of the public profession, if not of the medical art itself, the so-called “great resignation”. The recent note from the Privacy Guarantor on the protection of personal data and dignity in the health sector is proof of the level of discomfort reached: “the conditions with which healthcare professionals work, especially in emergency rooms, cannot constitute an obstacle to full respect for the fundamental rights of the individual, especially in a context such as the healthcare one in which frailties are more evident”. guaranteed by law, is in free fall, and the road that we emergency workers travel every day is a climb that seems to stop bile”.

Anaao Assomed continues “We reiterate the clear opposition to the problem of “boarding”, those patients in the Emergency Department who have been waiting for days or weeks for a bed to be admitted, even dying on a stretcher in total solitude, and the long waits for ambulances unable to access the emergency departments due to overcrowding, a dramatic issue which, however, has spread patchily, with most regions in collapse and few that have been able to deal with the problem, indicating a total and shameful absence of managerial capacity in many companies.The shortage of beds, cut with an ax for years also in favor of private individuals, squeezing the doctors on duty and the sick, lacking adequate living spaces in the wards with additional beds in the room or in the corridors In the Emergency Department as a border area without rules, a no-man’s land where the lack of assistance in the area is consumed, the incapacity organizes tiva, the mistakes of politics and the social dramas of a desperate humanity that only asks for a fair and equitable right to care.

To the territorial emergency health system deprived of ambulances, medical and nursing staff. To resistance to fair reforms on the hiring system, instead favoring recruitment methods with private models and illegitimate assignments to non-credible subjects such as service cooperatives, in defiance of sentences and laws, including the exceptions to the procurement code applied with fictitious references to ” emergencies” which are in reality chronicled inefficiencies and left to consolidate, omitting checks on criminal liability, including mafia infiltrations (derogation from art. 80 Legislative Decree 50/2016). To the confinement of emergency-urgency doctors to puppets of a deficient system, marginalized in miserable careers with no glimmers of professional and cultural growth within their own companies, submerged in a delusional management of assistance to citizens. To the postponement and inadequacy of insufficient economic resources for all doctors, to enhance their professionalism by bypassing their work discomforts in an impoverishment that leads to disaffection: the emergency room allowance as structured is poor, and the INAIL resources for the mandatory certifications have been impoverished.

To violence, physical and verbal assaults, including the underground world of protests against URPs, a vile undergrowth that only reveals the fragility of a system that wants to move its crimes personally, inciting citizens to conflict over professions and the delegitimization of skills . Dear politicians and directors of health, you too are citizens, and you can also find yourself in the emergency services, but only by immediately tackling such a serious problem with competence and fair comparison will it be possible to find a common way to save assistance to citizens” .

(QuiNews of 03/02/2023)