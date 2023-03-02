Li Xiang: If you don’t sell batteries, the cost of electric vehicles can be lower than that of fuel vehicles

On March 2, at the ideal car spring media communication meeting, Li Xiang, CEO of ideal car, said,The price reduction of electric vehicles by some companies in the industry may not bring profits, but it can hit opponents.

As for reducing the cost of the whole vehicle, Li Xiang said that the prospect of the battery replacement model is very promising, especially if the battery of electric vehicles can not be sold to consumers in the future, the cost of electric vehicles can be lower than that of fuel vehicles.

However, even if it is sold with a battery, Li Xiang believes that the ideal car also has its own advantages regarding the cost of the ideal car. He explained:

The pure electric 800-volt high-voltage platform model launched by Ideal in the future can be priced at the same price as the range-extender.This is mainly due to the ideal self-developed silicon carbide high-voltage platform, coupled with a better drag coefficient, in fact, the cost of the battery can be greatly reduced, and the efficiency can be significantly improved. Among them, the self-made supply chain and parts are deeper than everyone imagined.

It is reported that in February this year, Li Auto delivered a total of 16,620 vehicles, a year-on-year increase of 97.5% and a month-on-month increase of 9.77%. This year, a total of 31,761 vehicles have been delivered.