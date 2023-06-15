I BRING – Greetings – News – ITALY

CHI PAGA BRING

The period of suspension of the payment terms of bills and payment notices for electricity, gas, water and waste for flooded populations (already decided by the ARERA with resolution 216/2023/R/com) will be 4 months starting from 1 May 2023. This was specified by the Authority by implementing the decree-law 61/23 (so-called “flood decree”). The suspension concerns all the utilities and supplies of the Municipalities as identified by the same decree, i.e. which are located in part of the Emilia-Romagna territory (provinces of Reggio-Emilia, Modena, Bologna, Ferrara, Ravenna, Forlì-Cesena and Rimini ), intosome municipalities in the Province of Pesaro and Urbino and in some municipalities in the metropolitan city of Florence.The measure concerns the payment terms of electricity and gas invoices issued or to be issued with expiry in the aforesaid period, as well as invoices and payment notices issued or to be issued by the Integrated Water Service managers or by the tariff managers and relationship with the users for the integrated urban waste management service.The Authority postpones the further extension of the suspension to a possible subsequent measure, to ensure that the hardest-hit population is effectively and adequately protected, even after the four-month period.With the same resolution, ARERA also established a series of further measures to protect the flooded populations. Without prejudice to the right of the customer and the user to proceed immediately with the payment of the suspended amounts, the provision establishes that the installment of the amounts whose payment terms have been suspended is distributed over a minimum period of 12 months, without discrimination and without applying interest to customers and users, without prejudice to the right to pay in installments at the end of the suspension period or with a shorter installment plan to be agreed with your supplier.During the suspension period (i.e. from 1 May 2023 to 31 August 2023) the actions on arrears envisaged by the Authority’s regulation are also suspended, for non-fulfilments by customers and users, even in the case of arrears that occurred before the events alluvial.Furthermore, the vendors and managers will have to publish on their website, within 20 days from the date of publication of the resolution, the measures adopted to protect the affected users and supplies.Finally, to guarantee their economic and financial balance, sellers and managers will be able to request from the Fund for energy and environmental services a free advance on amounts not already paid for which the payment terms will be suspended, if the amount of invoices issued from 1 January 2023 to 1 May 2023, relating to the beneficiaries of the suspension of payment terms, with reference to each sector, represents more than 3% of the amount of invoices relating to all users and customers served .