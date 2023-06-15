Berlusconi, cremation in Alessandria. Then the ashes in the Arcore mausoleum

Berlusconi, at San Siro last tribute to Berlusconi of the Curva Sud of Milan

The funeral procession, which left from Arcore, for the cremation ceremony of the leader of Forza Italia has arrived in Valenza (Alessandria) Silvio Berlusconi. To welcome him, at the Panta Rei temple, mayor Maurizio Oddone, politicians, administrators, many Forza Italia flags and applause.

In the Valencian facility, the parents of Berlusconi, mom Rosa and dad Luigi. Shortly after 12.30 Berlusconi’s brother Paolo and his younger son Luigi left the Panta Rei crematorium in Valencia where the cremation began. Instead, the Marta Fascina campaign would remain. The delivery of the ashes is expected in the late afternoon.

