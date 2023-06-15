Home » Berlusconi, cremation in Alessandria. Then the ashes in the Arcore mausoleum
Business

Berlusconi, cremation in Alessandria. Then the ashes in the Arcore mausoleum

by admin
Berlusconi, cremation in Alessandria. Then the ashes in the Arcore mausoleum

Berlusconi, at San Siro last tribute to Berlusconi of the Curva Sud of Milan

The funeral procession, which left from Arcore, for the cremation ceremony of the leader of Forza Italia has arrived in Valenza (Alessandria) Silvio Berlusconi. To welcome him, at the Panta Rei temple, mayor Maurizio Oddone, politicians, administrators, many Forza Italia flags and applause.

In the Valencian facility, the parents of Berlusconi, mom Rosa and dad Luigi. Shortly after 12.30 Berlusconi’s brother Paolo and his younger son Luigi left the Panta Rei crematorium in Valencia where the cremation began. Instead, the Marta Fascina campaign would remain. The delivery of the ashes is expected in the late afternoon.

Subscribe to the newsletter

See also  BTP Valore, Meloni's appeal accepted: 99% of orders from Italy

You may also like

The group leaders of Fdi and Lega: “The...

Forecasts: German economy will shrink in 2023 as...

Blackstone bets on Unicredit: close alliance for wealth...

Risks now lurk in these high-yield bonds

Foreclosures: These homes are worth millions

Piazza Affari below parity (-0.3%) on the day...

Generali grows in Europe: it takes over Liberty...

Mini job: You pay so little taxes and...

The alarm from cured meat factories: consumption drops...

The Unified Patent Court is under way

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy