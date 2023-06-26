I BRING – Greetings – News – ITALY

The fourteenth edition of the White Paper on drugs “The crossing of the desert” was presented to the Press at the Press Room of the Chamber of Deputies.

The White Paper is an independent report on the effects of the Consolidated Law on Narcotics (Presidential Decree 309/90) on the penal system, on services, on the health of people who use substances and on society. It is promoted by La Società della Ragione, Forum Droghe, Antigone, CGIL, CNCA, Associazione Luca Coscioni, ARCI, LILA and Legacoopsociali with the support of A Buon diritto, Community of San Benedetto al Porto, CGIL Public Function, Gruppo Abele, ITARDD and ITANPUD. It is presented every year on 26 June, World Drug Day, as part of the international mobilization campaign Support! don’t Punish which calls for drug policies that respect human rights and scientific evidence and which this year will involve over 250 cities in about 100 countries.

In addition to containing the data (2022) relating to the effects of the war on drugs on the Italian penal and penitentiary system, the report presents a focus on the issue of the reform of minor offenses for drugs and an in-depth analysis of the proposals for leaving prison for people who use drugs as well as an analysis of Italy’s position in the international debate on respect for human rights and a critical review of the recently published INCB report on cannabis.

During the press conference, some FAQs were also distributed regarding the fake news on the legalization of cannabis that you find attached here.

The press conference is available on the Chamber of Deputies website

The White Paper will be available in paper version in all bookshops and online retailers, and can be consulted from 12 noon on 26 June on the Fuoriluogo website.

