I BRING – Greetings – News – ITALY

On 7 June 2023, the Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC), thanks to a recommendation from the Committee for Non-Governmental Organizations, granted Meglio Legale special consultative status!
But what does all this mean?
Consultative status within the Economic and Social Council allows us to have an active voice in the United Nations. Indeed, ECOSOC plays a crucial role in formulating policies, making recommendations and coordinating the activities of member countries in key areas such as sustainable development, human rights, employment, education, and even in the delicate and complex drug theme.
Why do we have to celebrate?
We are facing an important recognition by the most important international organization in existence. This shows that our voice counts, as does those of all the people who have been following and supporting us for years now.
From today Meglio Legale will have the opportunity to actively participate in the sessions of ECOSOC, the Human Rights Council and other relevant meetings, including the Commission on Narcotic Drugs – CND. This Commission plays a key role in defining international drug control policies, in the prevention of drug addiction and in the fight against trafficking in illicit drugs.

