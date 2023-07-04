Hengshui Laobaigan Shines at the 2023 Hengshui Cultural Tourism Promotion Conference in Beijing

Heavyweight | Hengshui Laobaigan makes a stunning appearance at the 2023 Hengshui Cultural Tourism Promotion Conference in Beijing

Meet in Hengshui and enjoy life. On the morning of June 30, the 2023 Hengshui Cultural Tourism Promotion Conference was successfully held in Beijing. The event was organized by the Hengshui Municipal Bureau of Culture, Radio, Television and Tourism and the Beijing Tourism Industry Association, and co-organized by Hebei Hengshui Laobaigan Liquor Industry Co., Ltd. Hengshui Laobaigan made a stunning appearance as a cultural image card of Hengshui, showing the guests the millennium ingenuity of the famous wine “Hengshui Laobaigan” historical and cultural connotations.

At the promotion meeting, the “Hengshui Rite” intangible cultural and creative boutique booth attracted attention. Brushes, paper-cuts, folding fans… Nearly a hundred kinds of cultural and creative products from Hengshui also “appeared collectively”. Tan Mingzhu, the recommendation officer of Hengshui Laobaigan Scenic Spot, introduced in detail the Hengshui Laobaigan Distillery National 4A Tourist Attraction—Garden Factory. “Cylinder Fermentation Winemaking Technology“.

In 1915, Hengshui Laobaigan won the first-class gold medal at the Panama International Exposition on behalf of Chinese liquor; in 2010, the International Information Development Organization awarded Hengshui Laobaigan the title of “Millennium Gold Award”; in 2018, it won double gold awards and the best in the world at the World Spirits Competition; in 2019 and 2020, it won the National Quality Award, one of the four major quality awards in the world; in 2020, it won the Special Gold Award of the World Food Quality Evaluation Conference… All the remarkable achievements show the inheritance and dedication of Hengshui Laobaigan to the national intangible cultural heritage. Adhere to the quality of the first-class gold medal big country.

For a long time, Hengshui Laobaigan has been adhering to craftsmen, ingenuity, and craftsmanship, strictly controlling raw materials, craftsmanship, technology, etc., strictly grasping quality, and is committed to creating a cup of safe and healthy high-quality liquor for consumers. The six core values of fermentation, small molecular alcohol, low fusel oil, beneficial factors, and faster sobering up” perfectly integrate the aroma characteristics and category characteristics of Laobaigan-flavored liquor with the advantages of Hengshui Laobaigan products, providing Hengshui Laobaigan with a healthy and high-end quality important protection and support.

Drinking is healthier than good wine. At the promotion meeting, products such as Hengshui Laobaigan 1915, Gufa 30, and Class A 2018 Distillery were exhibited on-site for tasting by participants. The guests at the meeting stopped to appreciate and taste carefully, and felt the mellow taste and healthy quality of Hengshui Laobaigan together.

In the future, Hengshui will accelerate the overall improvement of tourism quality, continuous optimization of tourism services, deep integration of cultural tourism, and further build a high-quality tourist destination that is suitable for living, working, and traveling. As the brand name card of Hengshui city, Hengshui Laobaigan will also continue to deepen the cultural connotation, radiate the charm of quality, take the mission of inheriting the ingenuity of thousands of years and brewing a better life, stand on the profound historical and cultural heritage, adhere to the spirit of ingenuity, integrity, and innovation, and make due contributions in creating a cultural Hengshui and a famous tourist city.

