Cnh Industrial donates half a million euros — Companies

Cnh Industrial donates half a million euros

Cnh Industrial donates half a million euros

“A further significant response: thanks also to Cnh Industrial for the concrete support, shared with the mayor of Cesena Enzo Lattucaof the territories and of the populations affected by the flood through the regional fundraising and the provision of the means for land restoration works. An additional piece of an extraordinary mobilization that has seen, in recent weeks, many production companies in Emilia-Romagna make equally important donations, together with many people. We are witnessing enormous solidarity, which starts from our own territory and reaches everywhere, in Italy and abroad. Thanks again to everyone who has given and will want to lend a hand”.

So the regional councilor for economic development and work, Vincenzo Collaafter the announcement of the donation of half a million euro arrived on the occasion of the inauguration of the new CNH industrial plant in Cesena.

For information on the campaign “Aid for Emilia-Romagna click on the link.

