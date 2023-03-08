Home Health I BRING – Greetings – News – USA
The Senate of Hawaii passed a bill to legalize marijuana. Several measures to study the therapeutic benefits of psychedelics have also been approved by the Senate and the House of Representatives.

The House of Representatives of Delaware passed a marijuana legalization bill. Separate rules are expected to regulate sales and production.

In Oklahoma on the other hand, the referendum to legalize the purchase, possession and recreational consumption did not pass. 38.3% of voters were in favour, against 61.7% who opposed it. The referendum was also supposed to allow for the establishment of an excise tax on the sale of cannabis.

