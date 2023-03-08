In recent years there has been a lot of talk about NFT, in many cases I must say inappropriately, often confusing the technology itself with the content. However, there is no doubt that they are becoming more and more important in the digital ecosystem, both to represent the uniqueness of a pixel-native artistic element (typical example bored monkeys) and of an existing artwork in the physical world. In this case we speak of digital twin, or digital twin.

Digital twins are indeed virtual representations of objects or systems in the real world which, thanks to blockchain technology, can become even more valuable. They can be digital copies of artwork or a thousand other things.

In simple terms, a digital twin is a digital copy based on its blockchain of a real-world object or system, such as a handbag, a machine, or an industrial production system. This virtual representation can be used for marketing, commercial purposes or, for example, to monitor and control a production system, solving any problems more efficiently.

As we know, the blockchain is a shared and secure digital register that allows information to be stored in a transparent and immutable way. This means that digital twin information can be easily and securely shared among users, allowing them to collaborate and exchange information in real time.

There are many advantages in the use of digital twins on the blockchain. For example, manufacturers can use them for monitor the operation of their machines, carry out preventive maintenance and identify any problems before they occur.

As mentioned, one of the main benefits of using digital twins is theincreased transparency and traceability. Thanks to the blockchain, all information related to them can be easily traced and verified. For users, this means certainty that information about their objects or systems is accurate and reliable.

Digital twins can also be used to create new business models based on data sharing. For example, owners of an object can share digital twin data with other users, allowing them to use the object collaboratively. This can lead to a greater efficiency and cost reductioni, as users can share resources more effectively.

Another benefit of using digital twins is increased data security. Thanks to the blockchain, digital twin information can be encrypted and protected from unauthorized access: in fact, users can be sure that their data is safe and secure.

In the next post we will see together some interesting use cases capable of generating new business models for the companies that adopt them. Stay tuned.