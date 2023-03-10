MedMen Enterprises Inc., a major US cannabis retailer, has released the results of a new national survey examining the cannabis use and habits of American women.

The survey, conducted online by The Harris Poll on behalf of MedMen, found that more than a third (37%) of American women over the age of 21 use cannabis and more than one in four (28%) say they use cannabis once a month or more often.

A closer look at the survey results reveals that women seek out cannabis primarily for medicinal rather than recreational reasons, and that most users do not talk openly about their use with their parents, children or colleagues.

Key Findings

More than 9 out of 10 women who use cannabis (91%) buy it legally from a dispensary.

1 in 3 female cannabis users (32%) spend more than $100 at the dispensary in a typical month; and (35%) of shoppers prefer to shop with a female budtender.

Edibles are the preferred method of consuming cannabis (57%), followed by flowers/pre-rolls (43%) and vapes (39%).

The top three reasons women use cannabis are to relieve anxiety (60%), to help them sleep (58%) and to relieve pain (53%).

Younger women (aged 21-44) are more than twice as likely to use cannabis (57%) than their older counterparts (aged 45+) (22%).

2 in 3 women who use cannabis (65%) say there are people in their lives who don’t yet know they use cannabis, including parents (26%), children (22%) and coworkers (21%).

While 27% of female cannabis users expressed no concerns about their use, 20% said their biggest concern is drug testing.

“March is a meaningful time to celebrate women and create awareness about issues that matter to them,” said Karen Torres, chief product officer at MedMen. “We know firsthand from our female-identifying employees and customers that they are increasingly turning to cannabis for their health and wellness needs. However, it is clear that stigmas persist and prevent us from sharing our experiences freely.”

Torres continued, “Fortunately, this research confirms that cannabis use has become a popular form of self-care, particularly among women seeking holistic solutions to help manage pain and anxiety, or simply to relax.” .” She added: “The face of the cannabis user is changing, as is the face of MedMen. These findings will help us better understand and delight our female customers and create a welcoming and inspiring retail experience. This includes expanding our portfolio of premium female-owned brands.”

(BusinessWire del 09/03/2023)