I BRING – Greetings – News – USA

The best city for cannabis in the US is Portland Oregon, according to a new survey by cannabis education platform Leafly Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LFLY) and Real Estate Witch, a publication dedicated to making real estate easier for consumers.

The new survey led to this conclusion based on multiple factors such as cannabis prices, the plant’s legal status and dispensary data.

Portland offers the most affordable prices in the country, according to Leafly and Real Estate Witch. An ounce of high-quality cannabis costs $210 in Portland, which is 34% less than the national average of $316.

On the other hand, Washington, DC stands out as the most expensive destination for cannabis users. In the nation’s capital, an ounce of high-quality cannabis has a steep average price of $590, which is 87 percent higher than the national average.



Top 8 Cities for Cannabis in the US Photo via Real Estate Witch

In addition to affordable cannabis prices, Portland also boasts a significantly higher number of dispensaries than the city average. With approximately 13.7 dispensaries per 100,000 residents, Portland has nearly 4.5 times more dispensaries than the national average of 3.1 dispensaries per 100,000 residents.

This means cannabis users in Portland have a wider selection of dispensaries to choose from, giving them ample options and conveniences when it comes to accessing cannabis products.

Portland’s abundance of dispensaries reflects the city’s thriving cannabis culture and industry, providing cannabis enthusiasts with a robust market with a wide range of choices. Whether for medicinal or recreational use, the availability of numerous dispensaries in Portland makes it easier for both residents and visitors to find the cannabis products they need.

Despite Portland’s top spot, most Americans (58%) perceive Los Angeles as the most cannabis-friendly city, followed by San Diego (45%) and Sacramento (42%).

The study also found that Birmingham Alabama was the worst city for cannabis in the United States due to restrictive state laws, 84 percent fewer dispensaries than average cities in the country, and a high price for cannabis higher than 8% compared to the national average.

In addition, Baltimore was the best-improving city for cannabis, moving from number 25 to number five after Marylanders voted to legalize recreational cannabis last November.

Data for the study was sourced from Leafly, Yelp, the US Census Bureau, the US Bureau of Economic Analysis and Google Trends.

