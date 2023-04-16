DJI Inspire 3, the cinematic drone you don’t expect…

DJI presents DJI Inspire 3the aerodynamic and precise full-frame 8K cinematic drone, capable of satisfying the needs above all of very high-level productions.

DJI Inspire 3

With an integrated aerodynamic design, a 161° ultra-wide-angle FOV night vision FPV camera and the O3 Pro transmission and control system, you are guaranteed the best-in-class flight performance it’s a complete professional ecosystem that can be integrated without problems on larger film sets.

Inspire 3 also supports both Waypoint Pro powered by RTK be the omnidirectional sensing.

“Inspire 3 is the professional-grade aerial platform all filmmakers have been waiting for”he has declared Ferdinand Wolfcreative director of DJI. “It allows users to fully maximize the potential of each shot, as they will be able to shoot with cinematic picture quality previously only available with massive and clunky camera systems. We can’t wait to see how Inspire 3 will take aerial cinematography to a whole new level.”

Aerodynamic design

The drone features a lightweight, integrated body, a highly portable shape, and a rigid, rugged, transformable frame. The minimalist and modern look also supports the new boost function 360° horizontal tilt and rotation.

Also, the brand new TB51 dual smart batteries replaceable provide a flight range of up to almost half an hourwhile the powerful propulsion system offers a flight speed of up to 94 km/h, 8 m/s in ascent and descent and a dive speed of 10 m/s.

In addition, Inspire 3 is equipped with a Zenmuse X9-8K Air full frame stabilized camera lighter, equipped with the latest image processing system Of DJI, CineCore 3.0which supports internal recording of video in CinemaDNG up to 8K/25fps and Apple ProRes RAW 8K/75fps.

When in S&Q mode, X9-8K Air also supports internal recording of full-frame video in ProRes RAW up to 4K/120fps without cropping. The X9-8K Air supports dual ISO and covers more than 14 stops of dynamic range to capture light and shadow details even in complex lighting scenarios such as sunrises and sunsets.

Last but not least, to give videographers more creative freedom, DJI’s DL Mount is compatible with an additional 18mm F2.8 full-frame ultra-wide-angle lens and a purpose-built telephoto lens that, together with 24mm, 35mm and 50mm, it is one of the vast premium selections designed solely for aerial cinematography.

Plus the DJI Cinema Color System allows (DCCS) X9-8K Air to maintain authentic colors that redefine the concept of aerial cinematography, while the included 1TB DJI PROSSD offers up to 1100MB/s write speed and up to 900MB/s read speed .

Precision flight platform and sensing systems with DJI Inspire 3

Inspire 3 integrates high-precision RTK positioning technology and sensing to provide accuracy never seen before. In fact, RTK stabilizes more stable flights and makes flight path planning more accurate. Not least, the integrated GNSS 3 system (GPS + Galileo + BeiDou) is powered by integrated dual layer ceramic RTK antennas

In addition, we also find the innovative Waypoint Pro function enabled, which allows repeatable flight routes e Dolly 3Dand the new Spotlight Pro function, based on powerful machine learning algorithms that offers pilots the recognition and tracking of a single, allowing for complex shooting even in single control mode.

Inspire 3 comes with 9 vision sensors for an omnidirectional sensing system capable of detecting obstacles in any direction and providing complete protection during flight. Also, when active bypass is disabled, users can still view the distance to an obstacle on the live navigation display.

O3 Pro transmission

The Inspire 3’s new O3 Pro transmission allows a transmission distance of up to 15km with a single controller e up to 12km in dual control mode.

The dual control mode is possible thanks to a transmission link and control from the drone that two remote controls can receive from the drone independently. For this reason, the Inspire 3 comes with the DJI RC Plus remote controller, which features a 7-inch high-brightness 1,200-nit screen.

The internal battery allows up to 3.3 hours of autonomy and extends up to 6 hours with a replaceable WB37 external battery during operations. It also features an HDMI out port, along with customizable buttons and dials on the front, back and top, allowing for quick and intuitive operation. The DJI Pilot 2 app is pre-installed, offering users quick start-up and an intuitive user interface.

Integration with the DJI Pro ecosystem

The Inspire 3 features Timesync support via a 3.5mm jack and can be paired with an RC Plus and High Brightness Remote Monitor. In addition, the DJI 3-channel Follow Focus can be connected to the RC Plus, for remote focus and iris control on the Zenmuse X9-Air camera.

New advanced accessories and DJI Care Pro

The newly designed trolley, equipped with an extendable handle, 2 side handles and 4 360° movement wheels.

New quick release folding propellers, easy to store and without reinstallation before each flight.

New RC Plus remote control strap and holder, for practical and efficient shooting.

The newest foldable battery charging station, which can hold 8 batteries and can simultaneously charge two batteries to 90% in just 35 minutes (in fast charge mode) and 100% in just 160 minutes. The 65 Included W can also be used to charge an RC Plus.

Also worth mentioning DJI Care Pro, for full protection against accidental damage and very useful for unlimited free repairs within the coverage limit for water damage, drops, misuse and other accidents.

DJI Care Pro’s annual plan at €1,899 offers a coverage limit of €11,000 for one year, while the two-year plan at €3,599 offers a coverage limit of €22,000 for 2 years.

DJI Inspire 3 price and availability

DJI Inspire 3 will be available for purchase by the end of June on dji-store.it and at authorized resellers at a price of €15,119.

Additional accessories will also be available for purchase:

DJI DL 18 mm F2.8 ASPH lens (new) for €1,359

DJI DL 24/35mm F2.8 LS ASPH Lens for €1,499

DJI DL 50mm F2.8 LS ASPH lens for €1,399

Set the filter ND DJI per 399 €

License key for Apple ProRes RAW for €1,009 and available for purchase only at store.dji.com

DJI RC Plus remote control for €1,515

DJI RC Plus Belt Mount Kit for €79

Height adjustable control sticks for DJI RC Plus for 19 €

Quick release folding propellers for DJI Inspire 3 (pair) for €69

High Altitude Quick Release Foldable Propellers for DJI Inspire 3 (Pair) for €89

Propeller guards for DJI Inspire 3 for 329 €

DJI TB51 Smart Battery for €349

DJI TB51 Intelligent Battery Charging Station for €809

AC cable for DJI TB51 Intelligent Battery Charging Station for €19

DJI PROSSD 1TB per 749 €

D-RTK 2 mobile station for €3,030

D-RTK 2 high-precision GNSS mobile station – Tripod for 220 €

Power adapter cable for D-RTK Mobile Station 2 for €50

LAN cable for D-RTK 2 mobile station for €35

Further information is available at the following link.