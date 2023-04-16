April 27: the Gulf 7 town hall sets the tone with the “Independence Quiz” – TOGOTOPNEWS

A few days before the 63rd anniversary of Togo’s independence, the town hall of the Golfe 7 commune officially launched the festivities on April 12, 2023 with “Independence Quiz”. A project that falls within the framework of socio-cultural and educational activities initiated jointly with the Association Terre de Bonne Semence.

It is an initiative that will allow the Togolese population in general and that of the Gulf 7 in particular to feel the date of independence and to appropriate it.

Through several activities in particular, socio-educational competitions, sport and the great concert of independence which will take place on April 27, the day of the commemoration of Independence Day, the municipality of Gulf 7 will vibrate to the rhythm competitions, torchlight procession, marathon, games and carnival.

According to the mayor of gulf 7, Aimé Djikounou, this first edition of “Quiz of independence” allows the daughters and sons of Togo to assert themselves and express their joy and their pride through this commemoration of the feast of independence. ‘independence.

“The objective is to affirm the immense joy that inspires us as sons of the country in order to align ourselves with the policy of the Head of State, His Excellency Faure Gnassingbé, for a Togo of peace, stability and above all the social cohesion that reigns around its governance”, underlined the Mayor.

He also indicated that this activity is an opportunity to tell the other municipalities that it is time for them to go to the essentials and to converge in order to be able to develop the country.

For his part, the secretary general of the association Terre de Bonne Semence, Kossi Emile Agbassinou, thanked the local elected official who knew how to build a vision which is becoming a reality today for the benefit of the young people of the Gulf 7 commune.

The project is centered on the theme “Our independence our pride”. For the initiators, it is a question of making citizens relive the fever of independence of yesteryear. “Whatever is said or done, it’s our date. It is necessary that each Togolese, starting with the commune of the Gulf 7, feels this date and that it appropriates it and that henceforth April 27 is the feast of everyone”, wished Mr. Agbassinou.

It should be remembered that it was around a festive atmosphere with the performance of several folk groups that this first edition of “Independence Quiz” was launched by the mayor of the municipality of Gulf 7 on behalf of the Minister of Culture. .

Christian Palley