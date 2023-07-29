I BRING – Greetings – News – USA

Minnesota residents can legally own and grow their own marijuana for recreational purposes starting Tuesday, August 1, subject to regulation as the state moves to create a full-blown legal cannabis industry.

The Democratic-majority Minnesota legislature passed a legalization bill, and Gov. Tim Walz signed it into law in May. At least one Minnesota tribe, the Red Lake Nation, intends to take advantage of its sovereignty and allow sales immediately. But the state projects that most legal retail sales likely won’t begin until early 2025 because it will take time to get the licensing system and other regulations in place.

The legalization comes after a debate between critics who fear the impacts on public safety and youth, and advocates who argue that drug prohibition has failed. Proponents of legalization believe that black people were more likely than whites to be arrested for petty crimes and suffer lasting consequences in terms of employment and housing.

Minnesota is the 23rd state to legalize recreational marijuana, more than a decade after Colorado and Washington did. It comes as New York struggles to end the illicit trade failing to quickly license legal stores with a focus on “social equity” and New Mexico punishes retailers for illegally selling California weed, amid wider excesses and falling prices for weed growers, such as government employees, who can’t legally move cannabis across state lines due to ongoing federal prohibition. travel the state with 2 ounces of cannabis bud, 8 grams of concentrate, and 800 milligrams of THC-containing edibles such as gummies and soda water, they can have up to 2 pounds of cannabis bud at home.

THC from industrial hemp was legalized last year. Since July 1, he is subject to a 10% marijuana tax. That tax will apply to other marijuana products when they are licensed for sale, but not on sovereign tribal lands. It remains illegal under federal law to bring marijuana from out of state.

RETAIL GRASS

The Red Lake Nation plans to sell recreational marijuana at its current medical cannabis dispensary starting August 1. But it’s on his remote reservation in northwestern Minnesota. It is not yet clear whether other tribes will follow. While states like New Mexico managed to legalize and regulate marijuana within a year of legalization, Minnesota will take a little longer. Like New York, Minnesota law prioritizes social equity considerations in awarding licenses. This can mean applicants from low-income areas who have been disproportionately impacted by the illegality of marijuana, people whose convictions have been overturned, and military veterans who have lost their status due to a marijuana-related crime, just to name a few. . This includes a long list of licensing categories for cannabis-related businesses, with entry fees ranging from $250 for delivery services to $10,000 for growers and produce manufacturers. Local governments cannot ban the sale of cannabis, but they can limit the number of resellers to one for every 12,500 residents.

MINNESOTA GROWN

Adults of age can grow up to eight plants indoors, with no more than four blooms at a time. Plants must be grown in an enclosed space not open to public view, whether indoors or in the garden. Retailers can begin selling marijuana seeds if they comply with labeling and other requirements set forth by the Minnesota Department of Agriculture.

WHERE NOT TO SMOKE

Cannabis can be legally consumed on private property, including homes. Eventually it will be allowed at special events where the organizers have permits. But it’s still illegal to smoke or vape cannabis anywhere tobacco is prohibited, including most offices, apartment buildings, and college campuses.

Nothing in state law prohibits smoking it on a public sidewalk, but local ordinances may. Cannabis use remains illegal in all its forms while driving, in public schools, on school buses, in state prisons and on federal properties. It cannot be smoked or vaped where a minor could inhale it.

E GANJA PISTOLS

Federal law still prohibits cannabis users from owning firearms or ammunition. This is despite pro-Second Amendment provisions in Minnesota law. The Federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said that regardless of Minnesota’s new law, a “current user” of marijuana is defined as an “illegal user” for federal purposes. This means that people following state law are still prohibited from owning guns and ganja. Gun buyers must complete an ATF form indicating whether or not they use marijuana. Lying on the form is a felony under federal law.

CLEANING OF LISTS

Minor marijuana convictions, such as possession of small amounts, will begin to be automatically expunged starting in August. More than 60,000 Minnesotans could benefit, but the Bureau of Criminal Apprension says the process could take up to a year to clear everyone’s records. A special Cannabis Elimination Council will be formed to review felony convictions to determine eligibility on a case-by-case basis.

THE REGULATION

The Office of Cannabis Management will oversee the cannabis industry in the state. And it’s starting to list vacancies, with applications for the office’s first executive director open until July 31. The office will also take over management of Minnesota’s medical marijuana program, which will not be taxed. Tribal governments will set their own rules.

