Nonprofits that plan to operate drug overdose (narcosale) prevention sites in the city with private funds can do so, the San Francisco Board of Regulators agreed unanimously on Tuesday.

Introduced by Mayor London Breed and Supervisor Hillary Ronen, the rule allows non-city-operated overdose prevention sites, also called health clubs, to operate while San Francisco awaits the federal government’s decision on whether it can support publicly funded programs .

Despite federal and state policies banning overdose prevention sites, the city is still in talks with organizations that have expressed interest in opening sites with controlled drug use zones that could connect users to health and treatment facilities. .

Notably, Tuesday’s vote removes a 2020 authorization that prevented any overdose prevention program from opening until California allowed it to do so.

“Repeal of this ordinance would remove burdensome overdose prevention legislation,” Ronen said. “We need solutions for outdoor drug use and chaotic conditions on the streets. Overdose prevention sites are a proven solution to these problems and save countless lives.”

Breed said it was necessary to speed up the opening of drinking sites amid a tremendous and fatal overdose crisis. The initiative is part of the city’s overdose prevention plan, with a commitment to expand these services and make health clubs an essential resource for overdose prevention.

“We will continue to work with our non-profit partners who are looking to open overdose prevention sites, fully implement our health strategies to help those struggling with addiction on our streets, and work with law enforcement.” to shut down the open drug markets,”

(NBC from 03/01/2023