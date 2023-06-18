Home » LET GO OF YOUR WORRY WITH ZEJNA, ZVONKA MARKOVIĆ AND DANIJEL ALIBABIĆ | Entertainment
by admin
In the new episode of the funniest show “Pusti brigo” today at 5:10 p.m. on Kurir TV, host and journalist Ljiljana Stanišić will host singer Zejna, creator Zvonko Marković, singers Saša Lazarević Kudra and Danijelo Alibabić, as well as musician Branko Koprivica.

Source: Promo

Don’t miss the opportunity to find out what was crucial for Zejna’s return to the scene, what Zvonko Marković thinks about today’s fashion, what’s trending and why his entire collection was burned. You will hear the story of Džej Ramadanovski’s birthday, from Branko Koprivica you will hear why and how he decided to appear on social networks and what he says about cooperation with Čola, Danijel Alibabić will talk about children, about the scandal at the Eurovision Song Contest that the group No Name had with Flamingos, and as always in this show, you will enjoy great music.


Source: Kurir TV

Source: Kurir TV

Kruševac ghetto and Jasmina Stijović will make you laugh to tears, and top chef Dejan Šutanovac will give you ideas on how to make your specialties even better.

Don’t miss another exciting episode of the show “Pusti brigo” today from 5:10 p.m. only on Kurir TV!

