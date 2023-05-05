Home » “I can’t wait to go back to Naples to embrace the fans. Future? It’s not the time…”
“I can’t wait to go back to Naples to embrace the fans. Future? It’s not the time…”

“I can’t wait to go back to Naples to embrace the fans. Future? It’s not the time…”

Victor OsimhenNapoli striker, commented on Sky Sport on his Scudetto goal and the Azzurri’s triumph: “I’m thrilled for this victory. I’m happy for me, for the team and for the fans. I can’t wait to return to Naples to embrace our fans, even though tonight I already felt the warmth of the people. I’m happy for all the Neapolitans. I scored the Scudetto goal, it’s true, but anyone else could have scored it. I feel like a leader and I don’t give up never. Future? Now I want to enjoy this historic moment, this is not the time to think about my future. Spalletti is a great coach, he asks us a lot but he is like a father to all of us. He always manages to motivate us and he deserves this title.” .

