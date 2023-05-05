Careful planning is essential to keeping Church activities safe

Safety-2023 Keeping businesses safe is a high priority for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and involving youth, parents, and leaders in the planning process is vital.2023 by Intellectual Reserve, Inc. All rights reserved. Download Photo

When Alan Rogers noticed storm clouds approaching from the scaffolding he was helping to erect for a Church stake activity, he immediately thought of a potential lightning hazard.

“As a precaution, I quickly advised everyone to stop working and get to a safe place,” he said.

His awareness of security stemmed in part from his employment as a senior security manager in the Church’s Division of Risk Management. Even though the lightning never became visible, Rogers knew that continuing to work outdoors during a storm wasn’t worth the risk of potential harm to those he was serving.

He also knew how seriously the Church takes maintaining the safety and health of people during Church activities. “Security has always been a high priority for the Church,” she said.

The First Presidency reaffirms the high priority the Church gives to security in a letter sent to stake and ward leaders on April 30. The letter instructs leaders to “use common sense” in approving well-planned activities that “build faith in Jesus Christ” and to follow general safety guidelines (attached to the letter and posted at Safety.ChurchofJesusChrist.org).

“Stake, ward, and youth councils should discuss guidelines and measures that ensure the safety of all participants and that protect the Church and its volunteers,” the letter states.

Safety-2023 Keeping businesses safe is a high priority for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and involving youth, parents, and leaders in the planning process is vital.



‘Careful Planning’

“Meaningful, fun and safe activities begin with careful planning,” the accompanying guidelines state. The guidelines should be used in planning all Church activities, especially those that include children, youth, and young adults.

A new resource,”Key Principles for Safe Activities” [principi fondamentali per attività sicure]available in Spanish, Portuguese and French, helps executives quickly incorporate basic safety guidelines into their programming.

“Careful planning is essential for safe operations,” said Thomas Smith, the Church’s global safety manager, “because if there is no proper planning, that’s when problems occur.”

He urges activity organizers and participants to stop for a moment before engaging in an activity and to have what he calls a “time of safety”: think carefully about what might happen and what they can do to prepare for or avoid potential hazards. “Sometimes, that means choosing a less dangerous alternative,” Smith said.

“Involving youth, parents and leaders in the planning process is critical to the success of safe activities,” added Rogers,

noting that in Church activity programs for youth, youth take the lead in planning activities. However, leaders and parents still need to be involved to supervise and advise during this process. “Young people may not always have a full understanding of the potential risks of an activity,” she said. “Some activities are best held as a group of families and friends, not as a class or quorum activity.”

Other safety guidelines are to have at least two managers present at all interactions, look out for signs of abuse or neglect, consider fitness levels and individual medical risk factors and allergies, and provide parents with enough information about what an activity will involve so you can make decisions about your child’s participation.

Additional principles, guidelines, guidelines, and training resources are found in “Activities,” chapter 20 of the “Overall Manual: Serving in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints” and on the Church website on safety and health, Safety.ChurchofJesusChrist.org.

The Church website on safety and health

First launched in 2014, the site Safety.ChurchofJesusChrist.org contains safety training and video resources, reporting procedures, permit and other forms, information sheets about activities and other educational programs, and information regarding safety and health risks. The Church provides these resources to help members and leaders benefit from increased awareness and confidence as they serve and participate in Church activities.

Several helpful videos cover the basics for schedule a safe activity (available in Spanish, Portuguese, French).

Consent forms and medical information

To make it easier to obtain and compile the Consent form and medical information required, a revised and fillable PDF form is available at Safety.ChurchofJesusChrist.org. “This is the most viewed form of all on our site,” Rogers said. The translated versions should be available online towards the end of May.

The Division of Risk Management is also working to make the Consent and Medical Information Form available on the Gospel Living app. When it is, it can be compiled, stored and accessed by the “Circles” function, Rogers said.