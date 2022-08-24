An absurd story that of Amie Skilton: she was diagnosed with dementia only 37 years old. The reason? A mold that haunted her house. The woman now pays the consequences of a devastating disease: she would no longer even be able to remember her own name. Amie – now 42 – began to feel ill two months after moving her husband into an apartment in Manly, USA. Australia in 2016. It all started with a leak from the shower that would then give rise to mold. Mold that first would have infested the bathroom and then the whole house.

At that point, the woman discovered that she was genetically vulnerable to mold toxins. She then she started noticing chronic allergies, an out of the ordinary tiredness and put on 10 kg in a short time. Then, in the following months, problems also appeared in the brain. Eventually, a neurologist diagnosed her with Alzheimer type three, also known as inhaled Alzheimer’s. “Some days I couldn’t figure out how to dress. If I went out on my Vespa, then I forgot where I had parked and often left the keys attached to the ignition. But the most worrying symptom was when I forgot my name “, he told al New York Post.

The 42-year-old explained that getting to the diagnosis was not at all easy: at first the doctors had told her about chronic fatigue syndrome or fibromyalgia. Eventually she would be the one to put the pieces of her together. A friend of hers would have noticed the water leak from the garage under their apartment. At that point they discovered that mold had infested the whole house, from the mattress they slept on to the rugs in the bathroom. Hence the terrible diagnosis.